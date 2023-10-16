Albemarle, Lululemon rise; Vista Outdoor, Henry Schein fall, Monday, 10/16/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

News Corp., up 98 cents to $21.89.

Investment firm Starboard Value is reportedly going to push for changes at the parent company of the Wall Street Journal.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $38.95 to $416.64.

The athletic apparel company will replace Activision Blizzard in the S&P 500 index.

CVS Health Corp., down 5 cents to $71.49.

The drugstore operator’s chief financial officer is taking a leave of absence because of family health reasons.

Vista Outdoor Inc., down $7.78 to $25.02.

The firearms manufacturer gave investors a disappointing financial update and is selling its sporting products business.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc., up 56 cents to $3.01.

Elliott Management is reportedly considering buying the supply chain management software company.

Albemarle Corp., up $4.35 to $167.73.

The specialty chemicals company withdrew its buyout proposal for Liontown Resources.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.39 to $53.72.

The broker and financial advisory beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Henry Schein Inc., down $1.55 to $71.80.

The health care products maker disclosed a cybersecurity incident that disrupted some business operations.

