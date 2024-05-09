Airbnb, Topgolf Callaway fall; HubSpot, Cheesecake Factory rise, Thursday, 5/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), down $10.48 to $147.42.

The vacation rental app’s second-quarter revenue forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Equinix Inc. (EQIX), up $80.36 to $773.07.

The real estate investment trust said an investigation confirmed its financial reporting has been accurate.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), up 24 cents to $590.29.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

AppLovin Corp. (APP), up $13.85 to $87.85.

The mobile app technology company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), down 40 cents to $17.45.

The online brokerage beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), up $1.29 to $15.06.

The golf club maker gave investors a revenue forecast below Wall Street expectations.

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE), up $2.54 to $36.51.

The restaurant chain’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA), down $2.23 to $54.90.

The pizza chain’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

