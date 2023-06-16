Adobe, Virgin Galactic rise; Humana, Cabot fall, Friday, 6/16/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Adobe Inc., up $4.27 to $495.18.

The software maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Humana Inc., down $18.20 to $445.65.

The insurer said it expects pent-up demand for medical services to drive costs in 2023.

Cabot Corp., down $6.07 to $68.55.

The chemical company said soft demand in China and globally will hurt its profits in fiscal 2023.

IRobot Corp., up $8.92 to $51.

British antitrust regulators have cleared Amazon’s purchase of the robot vacuum maker.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up 67 cents to $4.73.

The spaceflight services company said it will start commercial launches at the end of June.

Squarespace Inc., up $1.37 to $32.76.

The software company said it is buying the assets of Google Domains.

Steel Dynamics Inc., down $3.43 to $102.53.

The steel producer and metals recycler gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Walt Disney Co., down $1.62 to $91.32.

The entertainment and theme park giant said Christine M. McCarthy is resigning as chief financial officer.

