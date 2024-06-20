Accenture, KB Home rise; Snap, Jabil fall, Thursday, 6/20/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Accenture Plc. (ACN), up $19.88 to $305.23.

The consulting company raised part of its revenue forecast for the year.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), down 38 cents to $15.42.

Snapchat’s owner will pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit alleging workplace discrimination and sexual harassment.

Boeing Co. (BA), down 63 cents to $174.36.

Families of some of the victims of two 737 Max jet crashes are asking federal officials to fine the company $24.8 billion.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), up 71 cents to $40.27.

The asset management firm and KKR are reportedly working together to buy Discover Financial’s student loan portfolio.

KB Home (KBH), up $2.59 to $70.63.

The homebuilder beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), down 33 cents to $6.01.

The biopharmaceutical company rejected buyout offers from Cycle Group Holdings and Future Pak.

Jabil Inc. (JBL), down $10.03 to $116.20.

The electronics manufacturer’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell mostly short of analysts’ expectations.

Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), up $2.74 to $53.48.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products beat analysts fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.