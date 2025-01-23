A look at how the Oscar best picture nominees have fared at the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s Oscar best picture nominees have had different lives at theaters so far.
“Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” are among last year’s blockbusters that will compete for film’s top prize when the Academy Awards are held on March 2. “The Brutalist,” which snagged 10 nominations overall on Thursday, has been in a very limited theatrical run, but will expand to more theaters this week. (Want to know how to watch this year’s contenders? Click here for a handy guide to what’s in theaters and on streaming services.)
Here’s a look at how much this year’s best picture nominees have earned at the domestic (U.S. and Canada) and worldwide box office, which according to the figures reported through Sunday released by Comscore have earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide so far.
“Anora” — 6 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $15 million
Worldwide: $32 million
“The Brutalist” — 10 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $6 million
Worldwide: Not available
“A Complete Unknown” — 8 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $59 million
Worldwide: $61 million
“Conclave” — 8 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $32 million
Worldwide: $76 million
“Dune: Part Two” — 5 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $283 million
Worldwide: $715 million
“Emilia Pérez” — 13 Oscar nominations
No box office totals reported by Netflix.
“I’m Still Here” — 3 Oscar no
minations
Domestic: $162,000
Worldwide: Not available
“Nickel Boys” — 2 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $1.1 million
Worldwide: Not available
“The Substance” — 5 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $17 million
Worldwide: $45 million
“Wicked” — 10 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $466 million
Worldwide: $710 million
Source: Comscore
