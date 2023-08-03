A car-carrying ship that burned for a week on the North Sea will be towed to a Dutch port

EEMSHAVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Tugboats towed a freight ship that burned for a week while carrying thousands of cars on the North Sea toward a Dutch port Thursday for salvaging, the government of the Netherlands said.

The Fremantle Highway was headed to the northern port of Eemshaven, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management said. A boat that has special booms to clean up oil spills accompanied the nearly 200-meter-long (around 650-foot-long) vessel as a precaution.

The ship with 3,784 new vehicles, including 498 electric ones, on board caught fire on July 25 while traveling from the German port city of Bremerhaven to Singapore.

Curious sightseers gathered on a bridge and a seawall at the Eemshaven port as the gray freighter was getting towed. It was not clear how long salvage work would take.

Port authority Groningen Seaports said it would work with local organizations “to limit the damage to people and the environment as much as possible.”

The fire on the Fremantle Highway burned out of control for a week as it floated near busy North Sea shipping lanes and the shallow Wadden Sea, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed migratory bird habitat. Dutch authorities did not attempt to spray water onto the ship for fear of making it unstable.

The ministry said that Eemshaven, located 215 kilometers (134 miles) northeast of Amsterdam, was chosen because it was close to the Fremantle Highway’s location in the North Sea and because of deteriorating weather conditions, the existing infrastructure and the facilities the port offers for the salvage of the ship.

The fire on the ship also put nerves on edge in Germany, which shares the Wadden Sea with the Netherlands.

The environment minister of Germany’s Lower Saxony state, Christian Meyer, thanked Dutch authorities for making a quick decision on what do with the Fremantle Highway.

“With the decision, the nail-biting and the worry that the cargo ship could break apart and still lead to an environmental disaster in our inestimably valuable Wadden Sea hopefully will end,” Meyer said in a statement.

He said his region had several ships on standby to fight possible oil leaks or help with towing during the transfer.

Meyer appealed to Germany’s federal government to set a route further from the coast for ships transporting hazardous materials, including large car transporters.

The Dutch ministry said salvage experts have inspected most of the ship and “there are no indications that the fire is still burning.”

One crew member died and others were injured when the fire erupted. The crew of 21, all Indian nationals, and two other people on board, were evacuated in the early hours of July 26. The cause of the blaze has not been established.

___

Mike Corder in The Hague and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.