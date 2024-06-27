3 killed and dozens injured in northern Russia when a passenger train derails

MOSCOW (AP) — A passenger train derailment in northern Russia killed three people and injured dozens, officials said Thursday.

The 14-carriage train derailed Wednesday night in Russia’s northern republic of Komi, state rail company Russian Railways said in a statement, with nine carriages coming off the tracks. About 40 people were injured, 10 of them requiring hospitalization, state news agencies reported.

The body of the third victim, a 16-year-old girl, was found Thursday afternoon, according to the Investigative Committee, Russia’s main agency for investigating possible criminal cases.

The cause of the derailment of the train, which was carrying 232 passengers, was likely that heavy rains had washed out a portion of the tracks, the railway company said. It was not clear whether crew negligence was a factor.

The train was headed to the southern city of Novorossiysk from Vorkuta, a coal mining town in the north of Komi, Russian Railways said.

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Russian Emergency Ministry workers help a woman to leave a damaged carriage on the Inta - Ugolny stretch to Komi in the northern republic of Komi, Russia. A Russian state-run railway company says a passenger train derailment in northern Russia has killed at least two people and left one other person is missing. Russian Railways said in a statement on Thursday morning that the derailment of a 14-carriage train occurred Wednesday night in the northern republic of Komi, according to the Russian Railways, with nine carriages running off the rails. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Russian Railways has promised to pay 2 million rubles (just under $22,900) to the families of each of those killed in the derailment on top of the 2.025 million-ruble (about $23,100) insurance payout they will get. The injured who were hospitalized will get 1 million rubles (about $11,400) each, and those who sought outpatient medical assistance will receive 500,000 rubles (about $5,700), the company said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.