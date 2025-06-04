Bushel Boy Farms sells greenhouse locations in Iowa, Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — Bushel Boy Farms has confirmed that it is leaving its Iowa and Minnesota locations.

The grower of hydroponic year-round tomatoes has sold its greenhouse locations to a new owner/operator, Best Boy Farms.

Bushel Boy Farms has operated two greenhouse facilities in Owatonna and Mason City.

“While this change is bittersweet, we are so thankful for our loyal customers and partners over the past 30+ years,” said Chuck Tryon, the president of Bushel Boy Farms.