(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Rochester Sunday morning caused heavy damage to a bus shelter on Broadway Ave and 7th Street NW.

Preliminary information from Rochester police states the crash occurred around 11:50 a.m.

RPD says one person was injured and one person was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance was also called to the scene, but the extent of the person’s injuries is currently unknown.