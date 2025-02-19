Burnsville shooting: One year later

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On February 18, 2024, Officer Paul Elmstrand, Firefighter Paramedic Adam Finseth, and Officer Matthew Ruge were trying to save a woman and children when they were shot.

A year later, the City of Burnsville held a ceremony honoring the three men’s ultimate sacrifice, and two of those three heroes knew southeast Minnesota well.

Ruge was a Wabasha native, and Finseth was a Rochester John Marshall High School graduate.

Ruge’s name is joining countless others on the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial while Finseth’s career as a firefighter and his life of service will be honored as part of the memorial’s yearly program.

“It’s hard to remember a tragedy a horrible event that happens like last year, a year ago, but that’s a small part of it. We want to remember who that officer was, and what they did in their time. Even if it was a short period of time, we want to remember them as long as we can,” said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

Sheriff Torgerson said he is hoping Ruge’s name will be added to the memorial this spring ahead of Memorial Day.