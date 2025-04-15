Burn ban in effect in Dodge County after two fires on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a burn ban is in effect.

It comes after two fires broke out in rural Mantorville and rural West Concord on Tuesday, requiring assistance from four separate fire departments.

Due to high winds and dry conditions, DCSO says the burn ban is in effect until conditions improve. The ban includes all permitted burns.

Recreational fires are still allowed, but DCSO is asking that anyone participating in them take extra precautions to stay safe.