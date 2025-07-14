Burglary trial for Nicole Mitchell set to begin Monday

(KSTP) – The jury trial for DFL State Senator Nicole Mitchell is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

The trial was previously postponed due to the assassination of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Prior to that, the trial was pushed back due to the start of the legislative session.

Mitchell is charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of burglary tools. Her attorneys have tried, unsuccessfully, to get the case thrown out and charges dismissed.

Court documents state Mitchell used a crowbar to break into her stepmother’s home in April of 2024. She later claimed it was a misunderstanding and that she went to get her late father’s belongings, denying that she stole anything.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle repeatedly called for her resignation. Democrats removed Mitchell from caucus meetings and stripped her of committee assignments during the legislative session.

