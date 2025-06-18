Burglar breaks into Rep. Melissa Hortman’s home in Brooklyn Park

(KSTP) – A person broke into House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman’s home days after she and her husband were assassinated there, Brooklyn Park police said on Wednesday.

The break-in happened overnight, but authorities weren’t alerted to the incident until around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the windows of the home were boarded up with plywood after investigators had processed the scene for evidence. One of those boards in the back of the house had been pried off, and the window was broken.

Police say the house “appeared to have been searched,” but family members had removed items of value prior to the burglary. Family went back to the home on Wednesday and didn’t believe anything was missing.

The burglary remains under investigation.

Neighbors are asked to check their cameras for any footage that might have captured the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 763-493-8222.