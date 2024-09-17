Bunny’s Bar and Grill puts together fundraiser for victims of Park Tavern crash

By KAALTV

Fundraiser for Park Tavern crash victims

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The St. Louis Park Community is stepping up to help the victims of the deadly crash at Park Tavern earlier this month.

Related: ‘Without regard for human life’: Prosecutors add murder charges against Park Tavern suspect

Bunny’s Bar and Grill is donating 20% of all sales on Tuesday to the victims’ families. Two people died and nine others were hurt after police say a drunk driver barreled through the Park Tavern patio.

The driver, Steven Bailey, is facing third-degree murder charges.