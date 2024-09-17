Bunny’s Bar and Grill puts together fundraiser for victims of Park Tavern crash

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The St. Louis Park Community is stepping up to help the victims of the deadly crash at Park Tavern earlier this month.

Bunny’s Bar and Grill is donating 20% of all sales on Tuesday to the victims’ families. Two people died and nine others were hurt after police say a drunk driver barreled through the Park Tavern patio.

The driver, Steven Bailey, is facing third-degree murder charges.