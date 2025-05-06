Buildings on third street will keep historic landmark status

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A request to remove historic landmark status from buildings on third street so they could be demolished was denied by the Rochester City Council.

At Monday night’s meeting, the owner of the historic properties said the new building would be a multi-use space with student housing and a gym for the University of Minnesota Rochester.

He argued the buildings are not economically viable anymore, but demolishing them needs council approval since they’re part of a historic district.

During the public comment period, thirty people urged the council to deny the request, laying out what the historic district means to them.

One of them was Leah Joy Bee, owner of Art Heads Emporium, who said “We have created and cultivated an energy down here that is absolutely irreplaceable. The historic buildings on south broadway that are up for discussion are needed in our community. And they should remain open to the public, not closed for a gym.”

The request to remove the building’s historic landmark status failed by a vote of 5-2. A request from the same building owner to overturn a decision by the Heritage Preservation Commission also failed 5-2.