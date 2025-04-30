Building trades rally at Minnesota Capitol

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A rally for those in the construction industry was held at the Minnesota Capitol on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Building Trades Council represents labor union members across the state, and it is urging the legislature to pass a new construction jobs bill.

The bill provides more protections for those in the industry, including guaranteed breaks, mental health funding, and better accommodations.

“We’re meeting several hours each day. We have about five hours blocked today, very productive, very cordial. I’m going to push a little more. We need to move a little faster, I think, on a few things, but that’s all the nature of this its happening its working,” said Gov. Tim Walz.

The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday, and now it is in the House for consideration.