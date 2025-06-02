Brownsdale man accused of rape of Oklahoma children; extradition order filed

(ABC 6 News) – A Mower County man faces four charges of felony Lewd Molestation of children in Tulsa County Court, Oklahoma.

Cory Davis Stadler, 33, was arrested at his home in Brownsdale on May 30, according to court documents.

According to Oklahoma charging documents, a woman in Owasso (Tulsa County) told police in September of 2023 that Stadler had sexually abused her when she was between ages 3 and 7.

According to court documents, the woman and a teenager both described years of sexual abuse by Stadler between 2006 and 2015, beginning when each was around age 3.

Stadler was 18 years old or more at the times of the alleged assaults.

Tulsa County filed a warrant for Stadler’s arrest May 21, which Mower County police served a week and a half later.

Stadler is currently held at the Mower County Jail on $200,000 bail with or without conditions.