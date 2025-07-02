Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 17-year-old girl dead

(KSTP) – Brooklyn Park police say a girl has died after being shot Tuesday evening.

According to an alert from the police department, officers were called to the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

There, they found a 17-year-old girl who had a life-threatening gunshot injury, and officers began life-saving measures. She was brought to an area hospital; however, she died from her injury. As of this publishing, her name hasn’t been released.

Police, as well as the State Patrol’s helicopter, searched the area for the person responsible, but weren’t able to find anyone. Currently, the department hasn’t released any suspect information.

If you have information which may help detectives, you’re asked to contact police. You can also send a tip by text – to do so, text BPPD and the tip to 847411.