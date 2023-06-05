Brooklyn Park man arrested, charged with felony weapon possession after traffic stop in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A Brooklyn Park, Minn. man was arrested and charged with felony weapon possession after a traffic stop in Rochester on Friday, June 2.

Theophilus Jreh, 20, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a short barreled shotgun/machine gun.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), at approximately 4:00 p.m. on June 2, officers observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation as it was attempting to turn westbound on 12th St. SE from the center lane on 8th Ave. SE. RPD said the vehicle did not signal and cutoff traffic as it made the left-handed turn.

RPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and when they approached, smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The suspect allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle.

RPD officers searched the vehicle and found an auto sear, which is a device that can transform a semi-automatic weapon into a fully-automatic weapon, in a compartment on the front driver’s side door area.

Offices also located in the trunk a case that contained handgun manufacturing materials consistent with a ghost gun type of firearm. None of the materials contained serial numbers, according to RPD.

A female passenger in the vehicle was not arrested.