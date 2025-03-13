Brix Wine & Whiskey reopens in Mason City

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Operating in a city renowned for it’s musical heritage, Melissa Evans knows what can draw a crowd to a Mason City venue.

“Every fourth person on the street is a decent musician,” said Evans.

When Evans opened Brix Wine & Whiskey at their S Delaware location in March 2021, it was soon evident that the venue’s biggest attractions were their live open mic events held every other Thursday.

“So it was like, Wow, you know, let’s really try and foster that and make it grow and see what we can do to support that,” said Evans.

And grow, they did.

Evans relocated Brix Wine & Whiskey to the 1901 Lundberg building at 28 State Street, which until last year housed Mason City Brewing.

“Of course, we also have the old fashioned, because that’s our biggest seller…slushies in the summer and mulled wine in the winter,” said Evans.

In addition to open mic events, Brix hosts songwriters workshops and trivia nights. You can find the latest events posted on their Facebook page here.