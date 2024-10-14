Britt man enters guilty plea in murder case

(ABC 6 News) – A Britt man entered a guilty plea to 2nd-degree murder Monday, Oct. 14.

Monte Wayne Eckels, now 58, pleaded not guilty to stabbing Leallen Bergman of Ventura to death last year.

Eckels’ plea agreement states that if the court accepts, he will be sentenced a maximum of 50 years in prison, and will be required to pay $150,000 to the victim’s estate.

The defendant will be required to serve at least 70 percent of whatever sentence is handed down before being eligible for parole, the document states.

Eckels’ plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

A GoFundMe was set up in 2023 for Bergman’s family.