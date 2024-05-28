Britt man accused of murder not competent to stand trial

(ABC 6 News) – A Britt man accused of stabbing a woman to death was found not competent to stand trial last week, according to Iowa court records.

Monte Wayne Eckels, 57, pleaded not guilty to the 1st-degree murder of Leallen Bergman of Ventura last year.

Bergman was found dead March 4, 2023, in the 200 block of 4th St. SE, Britt, Iowa.

Police took Eckels into custody at the scene.

According to Hancock County court documents filed May 21, 2024, a competency evaluation found that Eckels has a mental disorder which prevents him from understanding the charges and/or assisting in his own defense.

Proceedings in the 1st-degree murder trial were suspended — but ask Eckels poses a danger to the public, he was involuntarily committed to the Department of Corrections at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center or a similar treatment facility, according to court documents.

According to Iowa court documents, the director of the facility must provide written status reports on Eckels’ mental status every 60 days “until competency is restored.”