Brimson Complex Fires 0% contained, no growth

(WDIO) — The Eastern Area Management Team provided an update Friday morning, May 16, for the Brimson Complex Fires, consisting of the Camp House and Jenkins Creek Fires.

As of the update, the Camp House Fire is 0% contained and measured at 14,852 acres. The cause of the fire, which began Sunday, May 11, is still under investigation. Dozer crews have advanced to a containment line on the south end and west side of the fire. Crews will make direct attacks on those areas as conditions permit.

“Crews are assessing the viability of setting up structure protection near Fairbanks,” explained the Management Team. “The fire is fueled by mixed forest vegetation and spruce budworm-infested forest stands. Dead and distressed balsam and aspen prone to ignition pose a significant hazard for firefighters. ‘Hot Shot’ crews are in the field. This fire has not grown, and the reduced acreage reported is the result of a more accurate scan by infrared reconnaissance flights.”

The Jenkins Creek Fire also remains 0% contained at this time and is measured at 15,571 acres. It also remains under investigation.

“Thursday night storms have mitigated some of that,” explained authorites. “Protection of the Skibo and Hoyt Lakes communities remains a priority operational objective. Firefighters continue to assess fire suppression control-line locations and dozers are extending and connecting those lines already developed. ‘Hot Shot’ crews have been inserted on this fire. The acreage total reflects accurate reports obtained via infrared reconnaissance flights.”

Evacuations and Road Closures: St. Louis County has closed eastbound Highway 16 at Camp 26 Trail Track and County Hwy 44 is closed to northbound traffic. (Highway 55 is still open.) Eastbound Highway 16 and southbound Brimson-Toimi Rd/6205 Rd are closed at that intersection. Westbound Hwy 16 at County Hwy 2. County Rd. 110 (Hwy 11) is closed outside Hoyt Lakes at the Moose Line. Eastbound Forest Rte. 129 is also closed at the Moose Line.

Evacuation information for St. Louis County: https://tinyurl.com/StLouisCoSituationMap. For Lake County: https://tinyurl.com/LakeCoMnEvacuationMap.

National Weather Service Forecast: Showers will continue thought the morning and afternoon and may redevelop between 7 pm and 1am. The predicted high is 55F; overnight low will be around 44F. A 10 mph wind will likely shift from the south to the north sometime in the afternoon, and occasional gusts may approach 20 mph. Humidity: 70%.

Burning Restrictions: For current burning restrictions, see here.