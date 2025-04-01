Bridge inspection begins in SE Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — MnDOT is reminding motorists in southeast Minnesota to be alert and move over on highways for bridge inspectors.

The inspectors will be evaluating approximately 1100 bridges across the area with approximately 450 structures being investigated for MnDOT and 560 bridges for cities and counties.

According to MnDOT, the inspections are routine to ensure safety and monitor the effects of traffic, weather, and other elements on the structure.

The first inspections began in Olmsted County on Tuesday.

Next week, MnDOT will begin inspections on bridges that require the use of a snooper truck. The bridges have high vertical heights or span areas that make it difficult to inspect underneath.

A snooper truck is a specialty truck that has a multi-jointed arm with a basket attached at the end to hold the bridge inspectors. The equipment allows the inspection team to maneuver under the bridge, while the truck is parked on the bridge deck.

Motorists should watch for lane closures when bridges are scheduled for inspection.