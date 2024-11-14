'Bricks & Minifigs' LEGO store opening in Rochester on Saturday

(ABC 6 News) — Holiday shopping will be a little easier this year for anyone with LEGO lovers on their list, because the new ‘Bricks & Minifigs’ store in Rochester is all about LEGO.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund spoke with owners Rob and Mindy Warland about their grand opening happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Bricks & Minifigs is located at 221 28th St SE Rochester, MN.