Briarstone Drive to close in Mason City for repairs

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Mason City has announced that Briarstone Drive will close starting next week.

The closure will begin Monday, July 7, and the closure is expected to last approximately four days.

The road will be closed south of the 4th Street SW and Frontage Road intersection, according to the city.

The closure is necessary for street panel repairs on the road, which are part of Mason City’s annual Street Panel and Curb Replacement Program.

The closed section of the road can be viewed below: