Breaking down the “big, beautiful bill” after it passed the U.S. House on Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — It was a big win for the Trump administration as the U.S. House passed the One Big, Beautiful Bill, thus sending it along to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

The bill solidifies key parts of the president’s agenda, and President Trump is calling it transformational.

However, critics are warning it comes at major cost.

Regardless, President Trump took to social media, saying, “Congratulations America!”

“It’s going to make this country into a rocket ship,” Trump said.

After a bruising political fight, the president’s signature mega-spending bill narrowly made it through the House with 218 representatives voting in favor, and 214 voting against.

Inside President Trump’s own party, alarm swept over the bill’s massive price tag with nonpartisan estimates saying it could swell the national debt by $3.4 trillion and roll back Medicaid in a way that could cost nearly 12 million Americans their health coverage.

However, the White House disputes these projections.

In the end, just two Republicans voted no: Kentucky’s Thomas Massie and Pennsylvania’s Brian Fitzpatrick.

President Trump turned up the heat, calling in favors, handing out autographs, even making clear that defiance could mean facing a Trump-backed challenger in a future primary.

The bill includes nearly $4 billion in tax breaks, mostly benefiting high earners along with fresh money for border enforcement.

It also wipes out taxes on tips and overtime, a major Trump promise, and guts Biden-era climate policies.

To pay for it, the legislation slashes Medicaid and reduces food assistance programs.

Democrats strongly opposed the bill.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) spoke for a record-breaking 8 hours and 44 minutes on the House floor in a marathon protest prior to the final vote.

Following that vote, Trump was in Des Moines, touting his hard-fought win.

“There could be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago when Congress passed the One Big, Beautiful Bill to make America great again,” Trump said.

Local lawmakers also shared their own thoughts on the bill, with Rep. Brad Finstad saying:

“This Republican majority was sent to Congress to change the failed policies of the last four years and move our country forward with policies that cut taxes, secure our borders, restore energy independence, and deliver peace through strength. The bill we voted on today secures those wins for southern Minnesotans and for the American people.



“Importantly, this bill delivers meaningful and permanent tax relief for families and small businesses across the First District while also making government more accountable to taxpayers through much-needed checks on Washington’s waste, fraud, and abuse. I was proud to vote to get this done for the American people, ushering in the economic growth that puts American families first.”

As for DFLer Amy Klobuchar, she posted on X, saying: