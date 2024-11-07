Brad Finstad wins re-election for Minnesota U.S. House District 1
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — For Minnesota U.S. House District 1, Republican incumbent Brad Finstad has claimed re-election.
Finstad won the race with 59% of the vote against Democratic nominee Rachel Bohman.
For full election results, click here.