Brad Finstad announces re-election run

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s District 1 Representative Brad Finstad has announced he will be running for re-election next year.

Finstad first took the seat after winning a special election in 2022, and voters re-elected him again last year.

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to represent my friends and neighbors across southern Minnesota in Congress,” said Finstad via a press release. “Under Biden and the Democrats we saw chaos on our border, out of control inflation, and skyrocketing national debt. The American people voted for us to take action to ensure we leave a strong nation to our children and grandchildren. There is a lot of hard work to be done, but I know America’s best days are still ahead of us.”