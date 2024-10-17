Bracelets for hurricane relief

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Residents at Cascade Creek Memory Care in Rochester are pitching in to the hurricane relief efforts.

Residents began making bracelets to help those affected by both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, with all money raised going to the American Red Cross.

Cascade Creek started raising money Wednesday with a total of $30 raised in that one day.

“Our residents, a lot of them did a lot of volunteering and things when they were out in the community as well, and so being able to, still be able to give back while there living somewhere not on their own, and not being out in the community as much, they are having an awesome time being able to give back as well,” said Shelby Baclesse, the Life Engagement Director at Cascade Creek Medical Care.

Each bracelet can be purchased for $2 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The fundraiser will be going on through October 31.