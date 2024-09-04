Bowman omnibus opens with arguments about evidence from work electronics

(ABC 6 News) – Connor Bowman’s omnibus hearing Sept. 4 began with arguments about evidence from the former Mayo Clinic doctor’s work electronics –and whether it could be used in court.

Bowman is accused of the premeditated poisoning and murder of his wife, Betty Bowman, in August of 2023. He faces a charge of 1st-degree murder and a charge of 2nd-degree murder.

Ahead of the hearing, Bowman’s defense filed multiple motions attempting to suppress evidence law enforcement collected through search warrants for Bowman’s computers, phone, work files, and home.

The State of Minnesota called former University of Kansas legal officer Theresa Keller and Mayo Clinic risk analyst Chad Nelson, who helped to provide information from Bowman’s work electronics to law enforcement during the initial murder investigation.

Bowman’s charging documents claimed the University of Kansas determined Bowman had extensively researched colchicine, the gout medicine that killed Betty Bowman, in the weeks before her death.

Keller and Nelson both detailed employee policies that, they say, ensured Connor Bowman had no reasonable expectation of privacy while using his work computers.

The matter was not resolved Wednesday, and Olmsted County judge Kathy Wallace ordered the defense and prosecution to submit arguments by end of day Sept. 23.

Bowman’s defense also claimed various warrants failed to state that Bowman was accused of murder. Wallace ordered the defense to submit more information about the alleged lack of probable cause by Sept. 23.

Bowman’s next hearing has not yet been scheduled.