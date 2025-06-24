Bowman defense files new motion to suppress evidence collected at the accused murderer’s home

(ABC 6 News) — Connor Bowman’s defense team has filed a new motion to suppress evidence collected at the Bowman home back in October 2023.

The former Mayo Clinic doctor was charged with 1st-degree murder for the premeditated murder of his wife, Betty Bowman, after she suspiciously died in the hospital in August 2023. Police received information that she may have been poisoned with evidence suggesting it was done by Connor Bowman.

Bowman’s lawyers argue there were issues with the warrants obtained by the Rochester Police Department, saying they weren’t specific enough and gave police the chance to search anything in the Bowmans’ home.

Olmsted County attorneys argue there was so much unknown at the time of that search that it would have been impossible for police to have been more specific.

So far, the judge hasn’t made a decision, and Bowman’s next court date has not been set.