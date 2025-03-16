Bowling for the Battle comes back for the final year to raise money for cancer research

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Each ball thrown and pin knocked over at The Echo Lanes bowling alley on Saturday brought the Austin community one step closer to curing prostate cancer.

For Tom Gillard, raising money to strike out the deadly disease meant more than being a good Samaritan.

“I started this event 11 years ago, because I had prostate cancer for the last 15 years,” Gillard said.

Since then, Gillard garnered over $500,000 for the Hormel Institute in Austin.

“It really took off, the money was staying local,” Gillard said. “The Austin Community really supports that.”

Donate to The Hormel Institute’s Prostate Cancer research fund

Although the fight against cancer is the main draw of the event, people come back year after year. Jeff Rayman was among the bowling crowd on Saturday and raved about the event.

“This is probably one of the best things I’ve ever been involved with,” Rayman said.

Lexee Wiechmann was a younger face at the bowling alley. She said she probably wouldn’t spend her whole day bowling but enjoyed the time with her family and the chance to support Gillard.

Bowling for the Battle is in its final year because Gillard said he’s getting too old to organize such a big event, but with everyone’s supporting efforts toward ending cancer, the fight will go on.