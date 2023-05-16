Both drivers in early-morning Rochester crash allegedly admitted to drug use

(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers face possible drug charges following a crash early this morning.

According to Rochester police, a 20-year-old woman in a Pontiac sedan was turning left from 52 to 19th street at about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.

According to Minnesota traffic cams, a 20-year-old man on a Yamaha moped allegedly ran a light and crashed into her car.

The moped driver and his 49-year-old male passenger were taken to St. Marys Hospital. The 49-year-old had a “severe leg injury,” according to police, while the driver had minor injuries.

Rochester police say both of the 20-year-old drivers admitted to using marijuana before the crash, and law enforcement drew blood from them for testing.

There were no arrests, but the blood draw results are pending, police say.