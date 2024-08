(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, Mower County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a potential live grenade.

The call was received around 5 PM as somebody was cleaning out a property on 10th Drive SE and came across what appeared to be a grenade.

A bomb squad from the metro was called in, but after they performed an X-Ray on the device, it was found to be fake.

The scene was cleared by 7 PM. No charges are expected to be filed regarding the incident.