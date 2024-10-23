Boeing workers vote on new contract

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The union representing more than 30,000 Boeing employees currently on strike says members are now voting on a new contract offer.

The offer includes a 35% pay increase over four years and an increase in Boeing’s contribution to 401k plans.

It also includes a $7000 signing bonus for each worker as well as performance bonuses. However, it does not reinstate pension plans.

Hours before voting began, Boeing reported a $6.1 billion quarterly loss primarily due to costs associated with the strike. The loss equates to roughly $108 million per day.