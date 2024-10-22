Boeing workers to vote on deal to potentially end strike

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Boeing machinists on strike will vote on a new deal on Wednesday to potentially end the walkout that is now in its second month.

The two sides negotiated a deal that could bring them 35% raises over four years. That is up from the 30% the company offered last month.

However, this deal still wouldn’t bring back their pension plan, which was a key demand for workers, but it would increase contributions to their 401k plan.