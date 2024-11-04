Boeing machinists vote on contract to decide whether or not the strike will end
(ABC 6 News) — Continue the strike or end it. That is the reality on Monday at Boeing as unionized factory workers consider a new contract offer.
The strike is stretching into its eighth week and has shut down production of most Boeing passenger planes.
In the latest proposed contract, Boeing is offering pay raises of 38% over four years as well as ratification and productivity bonuses.
The union representing Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest has endorsed the proposal.