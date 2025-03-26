Body pulled from scene of Waterloo house explosion

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KCRG) – Fire officials told TV9 there was one victim in a home explosion in Waterloo early Wednesday morning.

A TV9 crew saw what appears to have been a body pulled from the home. City officials have now confirmed that one person is dead.

Waterloo Fire Rescue said the explosion happened at a home on the corner of Sager Avenue and Sheerer Street.

Neighbors in the area told TV9 they heard what sounded like an explosion between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Waterloo Fire Battalion Chief Ben Petersen told TV9 there was a large explosion, and after that crews found a small gas leak and a small fire.

A neighbor told TV9 the explosion blew their door open and broke a few items inside their house.

First responders say they don’t believe there is any additional threat to the public.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area as investigators gather information.

Mid-American reported there were more than 250 people without power in the area for several hours following the explosion.

Power has since been restored.