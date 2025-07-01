Body of Manny Collins found in Elk River landfill, Anoka County authorities announce

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KSTP) — Authorities say human remains found over the weekend are those of metro-area teen Jordan “Manny” Collins Jr.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office announced the development in the case early Tuesday, saying once the remains were tested, they were confirmed to be Collins. As of this time, the cause of the 16-year-old’s death is still unknown, and it will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities stated during a news conference on Tuesday that Collins’ remains were found in the Elk River landfill on Saturday afternoon. They began searching the landfill in connection with Collins’ disappearance early last month. Crews are still on-site looking for additional evidence.

“I think the fact that [there was] a four-week search of the landfill illustrates pretty clearly the tenacity of law enforcement in bringing justice,” Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise said at Tuesday’s news conference, which can be watched in full at the bottom of this article.

He added that investigators combed through nearly 180,000 cubic feet of refuse at the landfill, “literally one rake at a time.” Law enforcement was pointed to the landfill after being offered video evidence that “would suggest that [Collins’] body might have made its way into a dumpster” in Columbia Heights, Wise said.

“It’s a very sobering experience to work in a landfill like that, only to discover someone else’s child,” Wise said.

Collins went missing this past spring, and authorities said he didn’t have a vehicle and wasn’t with any known family members. He had last been seen on the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast.

His mother, Ashley Berry, says the last time she spoke with her son was during a 4 a.m. phone call on May 8. Sheriff Wise said later that month that authorities believe Collins was taken against his will.

Authorities backtracked the garbage truck carrying Collins’ body on May 13 and estimated that he died sometime between then and May 8.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Wise said that there is a person of interest in the death investigation, but he declined to state who it was.

When asked if Collins’ death is being treated as a murder investigation, Wise replied, “Well, a dead body wound up in a landfill, so I guess draw your own conclusions.”

Mary Berry, Manny’s great-grandmother, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she was one of the last people to see him when the 16-year-old left her home in May to visit a relative in Columbia Heights. “I miss him… And I love him… I know he’s not coming back and it hurts real bad… Real bad,” Berry said.

Berry added that at one point she questioned the relative about when her great-grandson was coming home and was told Manny took a bus back to St. Paul — a conversation she said didn’t sit well with her.

Berry said that Manny always called her “GG,” since she’s his great-grandma — something she’ll miss hearing. “I’m going to miss that… Oh boy, I’m going to miss that,” Berry told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“It’s been the hardest days of my life,” Berry said.

An investigation involving the BCA, FBI, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia Heights Police Department is still underway. Anyone with information about Manny’s disappearance is asked to contact the BCA at 1-877-996-6222, or by emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.