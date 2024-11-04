Body found in Faribault County; homicide investigation underway

(ABC 6 News) — On November 1 at around 11:46 p.m., the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a found body at a property in rural Wells, MN.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the body.

According to a press release from FCSO, the death has been deemed a homicide and is under investigation by FCSO with assistance from MN BCA.

The deceased person’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.