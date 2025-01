(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota-born music icon Bob Dylan is set to play a concert in his home state for the first time in 6 years.

Dylan’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour” will be making a stop in Mankato at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The last time Dylan played a concert in Minnesota was at the Mankato Civic Center back in October 2019.

General public on sale for tickets starts on Friday, January 31st at 10 a.m.