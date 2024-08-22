Boaters cautioned regarding invasive species in Clear Lake

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With Labor Day weekend fast approaching, boaters on Clear Lake are being cautioned regarding an invasive species in the water.

That invasive species is Eurasian Watermilfoil. It is a weed that grows along the lake bed, but it can easily reach the surface and get caught up in propellers which chop up the plant and spread it even further.

Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Scott Gremer said that the DNR treated a 140-acre section of the 3000-acre lake this week. The herbicide used to treat the weed does not have any restrictions on recreation such as swimming or boating.

Still, boaters and jet skiers should be cautious on the lake and avoid any areas of vegetation that are seen on the water’s surface.