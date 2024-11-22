Boar’s Head listeria outbreak ends after it killed 10 people and left dozens sick

(ABC 6 News) — A deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to a massive recall of Boar’s Head deli meat is now over.

The announcement comes from federal health officials regarding contaminated meat dated for May through September.

The outbreak killed 10 people and sickened at least 61 across 19 states.

The company is facing dozens of lawsuits from people or families impacted by the outbreak.

An investigation remains underway into both state and federal officials’ response to facility complaints.