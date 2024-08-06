B’nai Israel Synagogue targeted by vandals

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Officials at the B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester say that they were targeted by vandals over the weekend.

The rabbi told ABC 6 News that their signs praying for peace in the Middle East were defaced. The rabbi also said that this vandalism should be an opportunity to turn down some more divisive political rhetoric.

“We need to be looking inside ourselves to find out how we’ve come to the point where this kind of behavior has been normalized in political and civic discourse,” said Rabbi Michelle.

She said it happened on Saturday night, and the synagogue has contacted police who are investigating the incident.