Blueberry picking season is fast approaching at nearby farms

Blueberry season at local farms is fast approaching

(ABC 6 News) — Blueberry season is about to hit the sweet spot at nearby farms like Berry and Bloom Farm in Chatfield.

Berry and Bloom Farm opens self-serve blueberry picking for the season from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, co-owner Gedney Mosher said.

“We have a good crop this year with plenty to pick. We provide the bucket and the bag,” Mosher said. “Earlier in the season, they’re bigger and juicier, a little more tart. As the season progresses, they’ll be a little sweeter.”

Berry and Bloom Farm will post open hours on their social media accounts through the rest of blueberry season.