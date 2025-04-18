Blue Lagoon mini golf course opens today

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Blue Lagoon Mini Golf announced on social media that it will officially open for the season on Friday, April 18th.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. They will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday as well.

The course will be open on Easter Sunday, Blue Lagoon confirmed.