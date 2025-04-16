Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responds to semi/train crash near Lake Crystal

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday at 2:13 p.m., Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 200th Street and Hwy 60 near Lake Crystal for a crash involving a semi and a train.

According to BECSO, the Union Pacific train was traveling west while the semi was traveling west on Hwy 60 when it turned onto 200th Street, and the train collided with the trailer.

The driver of the semi, 59-year-old Jerry Budeau of Bismark, North Dakota, said he turned onto 200th Street along with other vehicles due to the Hwy 60 construction road closure in Lake Crystal.

BECSO is reminding drivers to follow official construction detours as unofficial routes are not designed to handle large volumes of traffic and may lack safety measures considered in the official detour.

BECSO is continuing to investigate the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol. There were no injuries in the crash.