Blue Earth County man arrested in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A man from Blue Earth County was arrested by Rochester Police after he allegedly threw a knife at an officer.

On Monday, June 23, Blue Earth County issued an order for the arrest of 20-year-old Kyle Walding. He was later reported to be at an apartment on the 1500 block of Marion Road SE in Rochester, but he escaped on foot when officers arrived.

Walding returned to the apartment later with a knife. Officers found him in a parking lot holding the knife over his head. After de-escalation did not work, Walding threw the knife at an officer, narrowly missing them, before fleeing on foot again. He was arrested a short distance away.

He now faces multiple charges including 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.