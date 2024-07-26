Blooming Prairie man pleads guilty for international sexual exploitation of children

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A Blooming Prairie man has pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting children outside the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, between April 2022 and September 2022, Steven John Sokel, 61, was engaged in the production of child pornography. He was also found to be in possession of sexually explicit images and videos of minors.

Previously, Sokel had pleaded not guilty in April and was actually released from custody on April 25th.

However, The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion to have that order revoked on the same day, citing allegations that Sokel molested another child in 2010, was tried for a sex crime involving children in 1988, and accessed the children he allegedly exploited in Thailand, constituting a flight risk.

Sokel pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court before Judge Eric T. Tostrud to one count of sexual exploitation of children. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Campbell Warner is prosecuting the case.